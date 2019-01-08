In Ambareesh’s memory, KGF star Yash skips birthday celebrations

Actor Yash, who is currently basking in the success of his latest movie KGF: Chapter 1, turned a year older on Tuesday. The star, however, has announced that he won’t be celebrating his 33rd birthday due to the recent demise of veteran actor Ambareesh.

Advertising

“There is a time for celebration and then there is a time for remembrance and reflection. This year is for the latter(sic),” the actor captioned a video he shared on his Twitter account. In the video, Yash requested his fans to respect his sentiments and avoid celebrating his birthday this year. “We don’t have Rebel star Ambareesh with us this year. And so I have decided to not celebrate my birthday in his honour,” he said.

Yash, meanwhile, announced that he will be meeting his fans soon across the state. The actor said he will be taking out a yatra named after himself: Yasho-Yatra, which will celebrate the huge success of KGF.

ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ 😊🙏🏻 ನಾನು ಖುಷಿಯಿಂದ ಎಲ್ಲರೊಡನೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಲು ಒಂದು ಸಮಯ.

ನನ್ನ ನೆನಪುಗಳ ಪುಟ ತಿರುಗಿಸಲು ಈ ಸಮಯ. There is a time for celebration and then there is a time for remembrance and reflection. This year is for the latter. pic.twitter.com/6jF2Kj2VjJ — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 6, 2019

KGF was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi ahead of Christmas holidays. And it became a huge hit at the box office, by raking in Rs 100 crore in record time. It is also expected to hit the Rs 200 crore mark in its worldwide theatrical collection soon.

Born as Naveen Kumar Gowda on January 8, 1986, Yash was acting in plays before he started doing roles in Kannada TV serials. The actor then progressed into movies with Jambada Hudugi in 2007, in which he played a supporting role. He debuted as a lead with Moggina Manasu during which he also met his future wife Radhika Pandit.

Yash will next start shooting for KGF: Chapter 2.