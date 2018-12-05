Ritesh Sidhwani on KGF vs Zero clash: It is not a clash or a fight

Box office clashes in Bollywood are not surprising anymore but it still makes news when two big films release on the same day. Kannada period film KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) will arrive in theaters on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

KGF, starring Yash in the lead role, has been directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The Hindi version of KGF is being presented by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

Sidhwani was asked how well-prepared is the team to get enough screen space since Zero, the biggest film of the month, is releasing on the same day (December 21).

“Two films have released on the same day many times. It is not a clash or a fight. For us to go on this date came purely from Vijay, Yash and the team. This date is very important in the south. We are releasing this film not only in Kannada but also other languages in south. We aren’t going as big in north as Zero is. That’s not the intention. So, it’s not going to be a clash. In fact, there will be enough screens,” Ritesh Sidhwani told mediapersons.

Also present at the event were Farhan Akhtar, Yash and the film’s female protagonist Srinidhi Shetty, who is making her screen debut with KGF. The film will be released in two parts – chapter 1 and 2. The date for KGF chapter 2 is not out yet.

If one goes by the trailer, KGF looks like a visually compelling tale. Visual brilliance seems to be the forte of filmmakers from the south. When Akhtar was asked what stops Bollywood filmmakers from going big in the way a story is told, the actor-filmmaker said every industry has its own strengths and it’s important to play on those strengths.

“These (big) films excite people across the country because of the visual scale. Somebody like Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes epic visual films. So, we do have those filmmakers.

“Every industry and culture has its own strengths and we should play to our strengths. I think that is what it is. You will learn as you go along and you will evolve. Similarly, American films which work here are these big, superhero films because it is easier for audience to understand,” Farhan Akhtar said.