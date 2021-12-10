KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit celebrate 5th wedding anniversary in style, see photos

Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on December 9. The couple has posted several photos from their beach holiday on their Instagram accounts.

Yash shared a photo from the vacation. He also shared a throwback photo from the time they were dating. Along with the photos, he wrote, “They say world is beautiful… I totally agree but only when you are next to me thank you for making my world beautiful… love you forever and ever (sic).”

Yash and Radhika Pandit dated for six years after meeting on the sets of the television serial Nandagokul. Yash replaced the lead actor in the serial after the latter walked out of the show.

Yash and Radhika made their film debut together with 2008 film Moggina Manasu. So far, the couple has worked together in four films. Their last outing was the hit 2016 movie Santhu Straight Forward, which was loosely based on Simbu’s Vaalu.

After getting engaged in Goa in August 2016, the couple got hitched in Bengaluru in December the same year. The couple has a daughter Ayra and a son Yatharv.

Yash is now waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. It is a follow-up film to the 2018 blockbuster KGF. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. It is set to open in cinemas on April 14 next year.