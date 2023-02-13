scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
KGF star Yash on his meeting with PM Narendra Modi: ‘He has a big vision for the film industry’

KGF star Yash met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bengaluru for the inauguration of Aero India 2023.

Yash, Rishab Shetty, Narendra Modi, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, ShraddhaNarendra Modi with Yash, Rishab Shetty, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and Shraddha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bengaluru for the inauguration of the 14th edition of Aero India. On the sidelines of the aerospace exhibition, PM Modi met the stars of the Kannada film industry. He met KGF star Yash and Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame, who turned the world’s attention towards Kannada cinema.

After meeting PM Modi, Yash spoke to the media about the topics that were discussed during the meeting. He said, “He was expressing his thing about our industry. What vision he has… He also listened to us very carefully (about) what are our expectations, what are we looking at, what are we expecting from the government, and what we can do as an industry for the country.”

He added, “We got the opportunity and we could discuss it with him. He also said whatever you need you all can come and get that. I was impressed by his knowledge and awareness about the minute details of the industry… of the possibilities of what we can do. He called it (film industry) a soft power. He has a big vision for the industry. He was appreciating our work. It was a wonderful experience. As always, the Prime Minister was very inspiring.”

On the other hand, Rishab Shetty, who was also part of the meeting, took to Twitter to share a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, “Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia. Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia.”

PM Modi also met the Bengaluru-based Instagram celebrity Shraddha, who recently became a huge sensation for her video about mass lay-offs across corporate sectors. She took to Instagram and shared a picture with the Prime Minister, and wrote, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 20:40 IST
More Entertainment
