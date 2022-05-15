KGF producers refute speculation of Chapter 3 starting soon: ‘We will let you know with a bang…’

KGF fans’ hopes were dashed after the producers announced that they would not be starting on the third installment anytime soon. In a statement on social media on behalf of the production house Hombale Films, executive producer Karthik Gowda mentioned that they have no plans to start KGF: Chapter 3 ‘anytime soon’. KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 have emerged as blockbusters.

There has been much buzz on the third film, and lead actor Yash had further fuelled the speculation saying that he had discussed some scenes from the film with director Prasanth Neel. Producer Vijay Kiragandu had even said that they would start shooting by the end of the year.

On Saturday night, Kartik wrote on Twitter, “The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it.”

On Friday, producer Vijay Kiragandur had told Daink Bhaskar, “Director Prashant Neel is currently busy with Salaar. Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024.”

He added that they wanted to create a Marvel-like universe for the franchise. “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man Home Coming or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily,” he said.

KGF Chapter 2 also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.