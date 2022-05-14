KGF producer reveals Chapter 3 will ‘start Marvel kind of universe’, says, ‘We want to create something like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange’

With KGF: Chapter 2 reigning atop the India box office for over two months, there is an update on the third installment of the franchise, directed by Prashanth Neel. Vijay Kiragandur, the franchise’s producer, has given an update on KGF: Chapter 3. Kiragandur has confirmed that the third installment will be released in 2024, and that the filmmakers plan to create a “Marvel-style” universe with new characters.

In a recent interview, Kiragandur also revealed that the shooting for KGF: Chapter 3 will begin later this year, after October. He is the founder of Hombale Films, the production company behind the KGF films.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he said, “Director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Salaar (starring Prabhas). Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF3 after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024.”

When asked if the film will see any new faces along with Yash, the producer added, “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily.”

Yash’s KGF has become one of the biggest success stories in India. The blockbuster film has earned Rs 420 crores in the Hindi belt alone. Globally, the film is inching closer to the Rs 1200 crore mark. It has also outperformed Hollywood releases such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Bollywood films such as Runway 34, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti.