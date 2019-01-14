Yash’s KGF gets thumbs up from audience in Pakistan

Yash’s latest hit KGF, short for Kolar Gold Feilds, has created history by becoming the first Kannada film to release in Pakistan. The Hindi version of the movie was released in the neighboring country on January 10, and it has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics too.

IMGC Global Entertainment has released the film in a significant number of multiplex screens in Lahore and Islamabad, said reports. IMGC had also released 2.0, starring Rajinikanth. Traditionally, the Pakistan market has been dominated by Bollywood movies. However, in the post-Baahubali era, the audience there seems to be more open to what south India has to offer.

It is worth noting that director Pawan Kumar’s Lucia was expected to get a theatrical release in Pakistan. But it did not happen as the film’s screening remained confined to the film festival.

Touted as the most expensive Kannada film, KGF was directed by Prashanth Neel. After being in production for three years, the film finally released on nearly 2,500 screens on December 21. Along with the original Kannada version, the film was simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. Upon its release, the Yash-starrer shattered box office records and became Kannada cinema’s biggest earner globally.

According to reports, the film has breached the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

The filmmakers will soon start shooting the second part of the period film KGF: Chapter 2.