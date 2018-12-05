KGF new trailer: Yash’s film sends expectations soaring

A new trailer of Yash’s upcoming film KGF was launched today. The new video adds more context and depth to Yash’s Rocky, a badass who survived the crime-torn streets of Mumbai to wreak havoc in Kolar.

The trailer begins with Rocky’s mother setting the goal of his life: don’t die poor. As a kid, he is told with great power comes great wealth. Gaining plenty of money and power becomes the hero’s quest, which leads him to the goldmines of Kolar of the 80s.

The trailer is cut with the sole purpose of adding to the excitement around the movie, which is already being marketed as the costliest Kannada film.

Judging by the visual samples from the trailer, it is clear that the scale of the film is very ambitious for a film made in the Kannada film industry. Director Prashanth Neel has re-created the now-defunct mines of Kolar bringing a rich visual texture to KGF.

Farhan’s production banner Excel Entertainment will be distributing the original Kannada film in north Indian pockets. Yash seems to have himself dubbed for his character in Hindi. The movie has also been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The two-part period film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao among others. The first part of KGF will release on December 21.