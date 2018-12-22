KGF leaked online by Tamilrockers

Yash starrer KGF is the latest film to make its way to the infamous website Tamilrockers.com. The notorious torrent website is known for hosting illegal, copyrighted content. It regularly uploads top movies from South Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth’s movies.

Some of the last few important movies that were pirated by Tamilrockers include Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Mohanlal’s Odiyan, Hollywood superhero film Aquaman, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, and so on. Varun Tej and Aditi Rao Hydari’s science fiction film Antariksham 9000 KMPH was also found on the site.

Even high-profile web TV shows like Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games were also leaked by the site.

Although the main site is banned, pirates find alternative ways like proxies to access the site and content. The site owners also have other sites under their control.

Before 2.0’s release, the Madras High Court had directed 37 internet service providers to block more than 12,000 websites that stream pirated Tamil movies, including some 2,000 suspected sites of TamilRockers.

This was in response to a petition filed by Lyca Productions, the production house behind the film. But the movie leaked anyway, and the site owners continue to operate with impunity.

KGF, meanwhile, opened to negative critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “You admire the striking cinematography, and the brown and sepia colours which suffuse the screen. But there’s really nothing more. Beat, punch, slap. Dialogue. Rinse, repeat. Yash looks capable while slashing and punching, and it helps that he has barely anything to say.”