Yash’s KGF is minting gold in Hindi belt, earns Rs 21.45 crore

Yash starrer KGF is rocking the box office and how. And not just the Kannada box office, but the action-packed drama has taken the North Indian belt by storm as well. Until now, the movie has earned Rs 21.45 crore in the Hindi belt alone.

The movie had a slow start at the box office, with a sum of Rs 2.1 crore. However, as days went by, it created a place for itself in the Hindi-speaking belt.

KGF is giving Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero a run for its money. The SRK movie has collected Rs 81.32 crore till now, whereas Yash’s film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

“I won’t say that doing better than a Shah Rukh Khan film in Hindi speaking belts is something I aspire to do. Ideally, I would want both the films to do well. But yes, the way North Indian audiences have responded has surprised all of us in the KGF team,” Yash had said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

“In North India, they don’t know who I am. Yet they are clapping and cheering at my entry,” the actor further added.

KGF had released in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada, on December 21.