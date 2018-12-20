KGF: Five reasons to watch Yash’s film

KGF is set in the dusty landscapes of Kolar gold fields. Starring Yash in the lead role, the film is touted to be the costliest Kannada film. The producers have tapped into new domestic markets to ensure the expensive Kannada movie gets the biggest opening on Friday worldwide.

Big Kannada film

KGF will release on about 2000 screens worldwide, including North Indian pockets, where there were usually no takers for original Kannada movies. In order to reach out to a wider audience, the film has been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Yash is so confident of the movie, he even wanted to make an English version of it for the international audience. If not for director-writer Prashanth Neel’s objection, Yash may have gone ahead with the plan.

Impressive visual style

The producers built a massive functional gold mine set on a location which used to be a gold mine. The cast and crew braved punishing temperature and other challenges to create eye-popping images with a little help from special effects studios. Going by the trailers, Prashanth has been very particular about making an ultra-sleek action film with a visual style that befits such a large-scale production. Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda has shot the film majorly with a handheld camera.

Yash

The young actor hailing from a small town in Hassan district in Karnataka has achieved huge success in the Kannada film industry at a breakneck speed. His growing stardom is one of the main reasons that motivated the producers to invest in Kannada’s most expensive film yet and give it a pan-India release.

Prashanth Neel

KGF is Prashanth’s second film after his successful debut Ugramm (2014), which was celebrated for its visual style. The young filmmaker is now reaching for the stars with KGF, which is a giant leap for him in terms of budget and scale of its release. The audience can be rest assured that this film will be nothing less than a visual treat.

Star cast

The first part of the two-part film, KGF: Chapter 1, features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. She makes her screen debut with the big budget film after winning Miss Supranational 2016 title. It also stars seasoned actors such as Anant Nag, Mita Vashisht, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash and Srinivasa Murthy among others.