KGF director Prashanth Neel pens Bagheera for Sriimurali

KGF director Prashanth Neel has penned an action story for Kannada actor Sriimurali. The film has been titled Bagheera, and it will be directed by Dr Suri. The poster was released on the occasion of Sriimurali’s birthday.

The filmmakers released an intense poster, revealing that Sriimurali is playing a top cop in the film. Like Prashanth’s previous movies, the poster comes with a punchy tagline: “When society turns into a jungle..And only one predator roars for justice! (sic).” It is fair to assume that the film revolves around a cop who follows some sort of vigilantism to bring justice to perpetrators. Or it could be the story of an honest police officer, who follows the law in letter and spirit, and upholds justice within its confines.

Director Suri was a dentist by profession before he turned a filmmaker with Lucky in 2012.

Sriimurali was the star of Prashanth Neel’s debut movie Ugramm, which came out in 2014. The film was a big hit, and Sriimurali and Prashanth became talents to reckon with in the Kannada film industry.

Bagheera will be bankrolled by Hombale Films, a regular collaborator of Prashanth.

Prashanth Neel is currently busy wrapping up the production of KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Following which he will start shooting his next multilingual movie Salaar, for which he has roped in Prabhas to play the lead role.

