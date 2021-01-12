KGF 2’s teaser crosses 140 million views in four days

The teaser of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has garnered over 140 million views in just four days. And the views of the Kannada movie’s promo continues to grow.

Talking about breaking records, Yash said in a statement, “The success of Chapter 1 has empowered us to do better. We hope to entertain our existing audience and also widen the fan base with KGF Chapter 2. The agenda is to entertain our audience and keep our fans happy. If in that process, we end up breaking some kind of record, that would be an added bonus.”

Promising an action-packed ’emotional’ ride, the actor also opened up about sharing screen space with Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2.

He said, “Both Sanjay Sir and Raveena Ma’am are wonderful to work with. Sanjay Sir sets a great example of what grit and perseverance can get you through. The professionalism and passion that he showed towards his role and this film despite his health condition was very inspiring. And Raveena Ma’am has always been a versatile actor. She is a lovely, vibrant person who is full of life. She brought that warmth and energy on set too.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt too is excited about KGF 2. Dutt, who plays the antagonist Adheera in the movie, said, “It is after a long time that such a role was offered to me, I got pumped and excited for it. The character is strong and charged me up to play the role. It was an immediate yes from me.”

KGF 2 is expected to hit screens this year.