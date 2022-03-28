KGF 2 trailer: 5 key takeaways from Yash-Sanjay Dutt’s gangster epic

The much-awaited trailer of KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash in the lead role, was released on Sunday at a grand event in Bengaluru. The event was attended by Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the main antagonist in the movie.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the final installment of the two-part mob drama, which is written and directed by Prasanth Neel. After the huge success of KGF 1, the makers are confident of minting moolah at the box office. The film is due in cinemas on April 14.

Prakash Raj replaces Ananth Nag

In KGF: Chapter 1 Ananth Nag played the role of Anand Ingalagi, who narrates the story of Yash’s Rocky and his reign over the Kolar gold mines in the 1980s. However, in the second part, Prakash Raj takes over the role of the narrator. His character seems to have first-hand knowledge of the juiciest episodes of this gangster saga that unspooled in the wake of Rocky beheading Garuda and seizing control over the gold mines.

Turf war

Director-writer Prashanth Neel kept the character of Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, in the shadows in KGF Chapter 1. We did not get to see his face in the first film. We did, however, get certain hints about his hunger for power and his deeply entrenched desire to become the ruler of the gold mines of Kolar. And he is also a loyal servant to his elder brother, Suryavardhan. He gives up his ambition of seizing control of the gold mines and allows the reign of his nephew Garuda, abiding by the dying wishes of his elder brother. With Garuda out of the equation, Adheera is now free from the promises he made to his brother. And judging by the trailer, Adheera is coming for the mines with everything he’s got. It’s going to be a full-fledged war.

Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2. Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2.

Ego clash

Again, the first part only dropped hints of India’s prime minister singing orders to end the reign of Rocky. In the second part, we meet her. The prime minister is played by Raveena Tandon. And she is determined to “seek and destroy” Rocky. The trailer tells us that it’s more than just official business for the prime minister. It seems like things get pretty personal between the prime minister and Rocky. She also seemingly employs every arsenal in the Indian defence force to go after Rocky. Stakes seem to be quite steep.

Rocky has amassed powers

“He’s the biggest criminal and the biggest businessman. This is the biggest national issue,” tells a character. The situation for the government to tackle the threat posed by Rocky is more complicated than what meets the eye. He seems to have amassed wealth and power in unimaginable portions. And like most anti-heroes, he is also likely to enjoy common people’s support for his charitable work. With a private army, an unending reservoir of wealth, political connections and people’s support, he seems to harbour power equivalent to Superman without heat vision and ability to fly.

A still from KGF 2. A still from KGF 2.

Mad Max-type action

The biggest draw of part one of KGF was the action set pieces, which seemed to have been majorly inspired by the Mad Max franchise. And the makers seem to have doubled down on the action part by incorporating every fascinating thing from the world of action movies. From a Viking-style blade to modern rifles, to muscle cars that wreaks havoc on roads to fighter jets raining hell-fire.