KGF Chapter 2 to release on October 23

Sandalwood superstar Yash announced the release date of KGF 2.

Sandalwood superstar Yash took to Twitter on Friday to announce the release date of KGF Chapter 2. The film will hit screens worldwide on October 23 as a Dussehra treat.

KGF 2 will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film’s director Prashanth Neel also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Gates of Narachi open worldwide on Oct 23rd, 2020. #KGFChapter2.”

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will make his Sandalwood debut in KGF Chapter 2. Dutt Jr will portray the villain, Adheera. Announcing the film’s release date, Sanjay tweeted, “Witness Adheera’s journey in cinemas near you as #KGFChapter2 releases worldwide on October 23rd, 2020.”

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh.

