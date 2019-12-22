Follow Us:
KGF Chapter 2 first look: Yash is back as Rocky

KGF Chapter 2 will revolve around the power struggle between Yash's character Rocky and Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Actor Yash, who became a phenomenon in the country after the release of KGF Chapter 1, is back as Rocky in the second chapter of the blockbuster 2018 film. Yash today shared the first look of the sequel KGF Chapter 2 on Twitter. The poster, which was released in four languages, features Yash aka Rocky in his stylish avatar.

While KGF Chapter 1 had ended with Rocky (Yash) murdering Garuda and freeing Adheera from the promises he made to his brother Suryavardhan, the second installment will revolve around the power struggle between Rocky and Adheera, which the filmmakers have described as “mother of all collisions.”

Joining the film in the second installment is Sanjay Dutt, who will play the main antagonist. Earlier this year, the makers had revealed a poster featuring Sanjay Dutt as Adheera.

Sanjay Dutt, while talking about his character in KGF Chapter 2, compared Adheera to Thanos. At an event earlier this year, the actor said, “The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him. In KGF’s first chapter, Adheera comes only in the end, but in the second chapter, he has a very strong presence and getup. This is the character I was looking for, and it has come to me.”

The KGF movies are written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

