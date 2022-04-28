KGF Chapter 2 Box office: Yash film’s Hindi version to overtake Dangal, continues to sprint towards Rs 1000 crore club globally

KGF: Chapter 2 continues to dominate the box office, even two weeks after its release on April 14. The film is inching closer to crossing Rs 1000 crore globally. On Tuesday, the film earned over ₹19 crore at the box office worldwide, bringing its total to ₹926 crore. Trade experts expect the film to cross Rs 1000 crore in a few days. Dangal (Rs 2024 crore), Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore) and RRR (over Rs 1100 crore) are already part of the club. If KGF: Chapter 2 does so, it will become the fourth Indian film to achieve this feat.

The Hindi version is wreaking havoc as well, and has grossed ₹336 crore, poised to overtake Dangal as the second-highest earning film in Hindi in the domestic market. KGF 2 did not face any competition from Beast and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share the overall earnings of KGF 2. He tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office refuses to slow down. Dream run continues. WW Box Office REFUSES to slow down. Week 1 – ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 Day 1 – ₹ 30.18 cr Day 2 – ₹ 26.09 cr Day 3 – ₹ 42.15 cr Day 4 – ₹ 64.83 cr Day 5 – ₹ 23.74 cr Day 6 – ₹ 19.37 cr Total – ₹ 926.67 cr DREAM run continues.”

Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures for the Hindi version, “##KGF2 crosses #TigerZindaHai, #PK and #Sanju *lifetime biz*… NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 343.13 cr. #India biz. #Hindi he wrote. The film is expected to cross Dangal’s record soon.

KGF 2 is the sequel to 2018’s hit KGF. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The film has faced mixed to negative reviews.