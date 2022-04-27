KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash film is 4th highest earner ever, eyes Rs 1000 cr mark

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, has been dominating the box office ever since its release on April 14. The film seems poised to cross Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. At present, in its second week, KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed over Rs 900 crore internationally, and trade experts expect the film to cross Rs 1000 crore in a few days. Dangal (Rs 2024 crore), Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore) and RRR (over Rs 1100 crore) are already part of the club. If KGF: Chapter 2 does so, it will become the fourth Indian film to achieve this feat.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the figures, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹900 cr mark in just 12 days. Week 1 – ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 Day 1 – ₹ 30.18 cr Day 2 – ₹ 26.09 cr Day 3 – ₹ 42.15 cr Day 4 – ₹ 64.83 cr Day 5 – ₹ 23.74 cr Total – ₹ 907.30 cr Terrific HOLD.”

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film in India is also breaking records. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on the film’s second Monday, mentioning that it is ‘moving towards’ Aamir Khan’s Dangal. “#KGF2 is gradually moving towards #Dangal [2nd highest grossing #Hindi film]… Should cross #TigerZindaHai [5th], #PK [4th] and #Sanju [3rd] by Thu [28 April]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr. Total: ₹ 329.40 cr. #India biz. Hindi.”

Meanwhile, KGF 2 overwhelmed Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey that has only earned around Rs 14 crore, and Vijay’s Beast has also failed to give the film competition.

KGF 2 is the sequel to 2018’s hit KGF. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The film has faced mixed to negative reviews to rack up such a huge total.