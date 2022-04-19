KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 5: Yash’s film passes Monday test with flying colours, maintains ‘very good hold’

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 refuses to slow down at the ticket counters. On its first Monday, the film has shown an upward trend and had sold-out shows. It is inching closer to overtaking the first-week collection of SS Rajamouli’s hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In the Hindi belt, the action drama is said to have collected Rs 25 crore on Monday.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “Early Estimates for #KGFChapter2 Hindi in India is around ₹ 25 Crs Nett.. Very good hold!” Box-office tracking website Box Office India noted that KGF 2 is the only film to have achieved the feat on a non-holiday Monday.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “Monday report: Multiple theatres are reporting show cancellations for #Beast due to ultra low/no crowd turn out from Morning. On the other hand, #KGFChapter2 is being reported with SPLENDID crowd & sold out shows even on a big screen from Morning.”

Monday report Multiple theatres are reporting show cancellations for #Beast due to ultra low/no crowd turn out from Morning. On the other hand, #KGFChapter2 is being reported with SPLENDID crowd & sold out shows even on a big screen from Morning. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

With Rs 25 crore added to its total collection (Hindi), director Prashanth Neel’s film is likely to become the ‘fastest’ entrant in the Rs 200 crore club. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN… FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 200 CR CLUB…⭐ #KGFChapter2: Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5]⭐ #Baahubali2: Day 6 #KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: ₹ 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi.”

It remains to be seen if KGF 2 will cross the first-week collection of Baahubali 2, which stands at Rs 247 crore.

Though the film is earning big at the ticket counters, it has received mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a 1.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “The film swings haphazardly between the past, which shows us Rocky’s devotion towards his mother (Archana Jois), and the present, in which he swings between being a saviour and the guy who cracks the whip and roars at the workers to never stop working. Good guy compelled to do bad things by dint of circumstance, or bad guy with a golden heart? Not for us to make too fine a point on that faint distinction because as far as KGF 2 goes, Rocky is no ‘gangster’, only the ‘Master who enters and conquers’.”