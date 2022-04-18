KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 4: Yash’s film crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide within 1st weekend, shatters records

April 18, 2022 9:35:16 am
Yash’s KGF 2 continues to wreak havoc at the box office in India, as well as globally. After crossing Rs 100 crore mark on its first day itself, the film has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide on its fourth day of release. KGF Chapter 2 is now standing strong at the second spot at the global box office, after Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, reports said.
Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the figures, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days. Day 1 – ₹ 165.37 cr Day 2 – ₹ 139.25 cr Day 3 – ₹ 115.08 cr Day 4 – ₹ 132.13 cr Total – ₹ 551.83 cr. #2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts.”
On its third day, the film earned Rs 42.90 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures of its Hindi version, “#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend… Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID – metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG… Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]… This one’s a #BO MONSTER… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz.
Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj feature in K.G.F: Chapter 2.
