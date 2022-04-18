scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 4: Yash’s film crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide within 1st weekend, shatters records

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: Yash film has stormed the global box office as well and is now second to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore after its first weekend.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 18, 2022 9:35:16 am
KGF Chapter 2 box office, KGF Chapter 2 box office collection, KGF Chapter 2 , yashKGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: This Yash-starrer continues to break records

Yash’s KGF 2 continues to wreak havoc at the box office in India, as well as globally. After crossing Rs 100 crore mark on its first day itself, the film has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide on its fourth day of release. KGF Chapter 2 is now standing strong at the second spot at the global box office, after Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, reports said.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the figures, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days. Day 1 – ₹ 165.37 cr Day 2 – ₹ 139.25 cr Day 3 – ₹ 115.08 cr Day 4 – ₹ 132.13 cr Total – ₹ 551.83 cr. #2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts.”

On its third day, the film earned Rs 42.90 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures of its Hindi version, “#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend… Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID – metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG… Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]… This one’s a #BO MONSTER… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz.

According to Box Office India, KGF showed ‘extraordinary’ collections on its third day, despite the ‘drops’ in the past two days. The numbers are noted to be ‘phenomenal’ in Gujarat and Odisha, despite the fall in collections in Mumbai. KGF 2 is said to have been released on about 10000 screens worldwide. As per reports, multiple versions of the film are available across India on about 6500 screens. And the Hindi version alone is playing on about 4000 screens. The film is doing extremely well in the US, and collected over $1 million on Saturday.

Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj feature in K.G.F: Chapter 2.

