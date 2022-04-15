KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 1: Yash starrer creates history

Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash in the lead role, has stormed the Indian box office. Thanks to the huge demand created by the film’s first part in 2018, the sequel reaped the benefit by opening in cinemas across the world to a rousing response.

KGF 2 is said to have been released on about 10000 screens worldwide. As per reports, multiple versions of the film are available across India on about 6500 screens. And the Hindi version alone is playing on about 4000 screens. These are unheard screen counts for an original Kannada movie. And KGF 2 has set a new benchmark for the Kannada film industry while adding to the growing demand for commercial movies from the south in the Hindi speaking belt.

The worldwide screen count of KGF 2 is the same as RRR, which became director SS Rajamouli’s second film to collect Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

KGF 2 saw a record advance booking in the Hindi belt, which was even more than the bookings generated by RRR. Trade experts predicted that the Hindi version alone will collect Rs 30 crore upwards on its opening day, which itself is a record for a dubbed Kannada movie. However, if the buzz is anything to go by, it was a very conservative prediction.

The film is said to have raked in over Rs 60 crore from its Hindi version alone, overtaking the opening day collection of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi). “No Film in Indian cinema History has collected 60 Cr GROSS ‘excluding south’ in India! #KGFChapter2 (All Langs) ALL TIME RECORD GROSS in “Hindi Belt” is Over ₹61 Cr! (Excluding South) (#Baahubali2 ₹58 Cr in 40% ET era),” tweeted AndhraBoxOffice.com.

KGF 2 also received a massive opening across south Indian states. While the film dominated the box office in Karnataka, it also received a huge launch in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Telugu states. The movie is expected to break the previous record for the biggest opening in Kerala. The demand for the movie is also growing in Tamil Nadu.

Besides the hype, KGF 2 is also garnering glowing word of mouth from the audience, which will all translate to a record-breaking opening weekend.