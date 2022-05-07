KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash’s film zooms past Rs 400 crore in Hindi belt; second film to achieve the feat

Director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 is on a record-breaking spree. First, it crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark internationally, then it became the third-highest earner in the Hindi belt, and now the Hindi version has become the second film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark, only behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The SS Rajamouli film had earned Rs 511 crore.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on Twitter, “#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ₹400 cr in Hindi. First ever Sandalwood movie to enter this ELITE club.” He also shared that in the international market, the film has collected a revenue of Rs 1095.83 crore. He wrote, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Inches CLOSER to ₹1100 cr milestone. Week 1 – ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 – ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 – ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 Day 1 – ₹ 11.46 cr Total – ₹ 1095.83 cr STRONG HOLD.”

KGF 2 is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever internationally, after Dangal (Rs 2024 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1810 crore), and RRR (Rs 1127 crore). It is expected to surpass RRR’s worldwide total soon.

On Friday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had listed all the benchmarks which have been achieved by KGF 2 until now. He tweeted, “#KGF2 benchmarks…Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1 ₹ 100 cr: Day 2 ₹ 125 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr *and* ₹ 175 cr: Day 4 ₹ 200 cr: Day 5 ₹ 225 cr: Day 6 ₹ 250 cr: Day 7 ₹ 275 cr: Day 9 ₹ 300 cr: Day 11 ₹ 325 cr: Day 12 ₹ 350 cr: Day 16 ₹ 375 cr: Day 20 #India biz. #Hindi version.”

A sequel to 2018’s KGF, KGF 2 follows the story of Yash’s Rocky, who rules the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. It has received a mixed reviews from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta had given the film a 1.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. KGF 2 swings haphazardly between the past and the present.”