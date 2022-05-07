scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash’s film zooms past Rs 400 crore in Hindi belt; second film to achieve the feat

KGF Chapter 2 is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, after Dangal (Rs 2024 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1810 crore), and RRR (Rs 1127 crore). It is expected to cross RRR's total soon.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 7, 2022 8:59:28 am
kgf 2 collectionKGF 2 is expected to takeover RRR at the box office soon.

Director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 is on a record-breaking spree. First, it crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark internationally, then it became the third-highest earner in the Hindi belt, and now the Hindi version has become the second film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark, only behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The SS Rajamouli film had earned Rs 511 crore.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on Twitter, “#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ₹400 cr in Hindi. First ever Sandalwood movie to enter this ELITE club.” He also shared that in the international market, the film has collected a revenue of Rs 1095.83 crore. He wrote, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Inches CLOSER to ₹1100 cr milestone. Week 1 – ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 – ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 – ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 Day 1 – ₹ 11.46 cr Total – ₹ 1095.83 cr STRONG HOLD.”

KGF 2 is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever internationally, after Dangal (Rs 2024 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1810 crore), and RRR (Rs 1127 crore). It is expected to surpass RRR’s worldwide total soon.

Also read |Will Pushpa, KGF 2, RRR’s mega-success bring back casual sexism, toxicity in cinema?

On Friday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had listed all the benchmarks which have been achieved by KGF 2 until now. He tweeted, “#KGF2 benchmarks…Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1 ₹ 100 cr: Day 2 ₹ 125 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr *and* ₹ 175 cr: Day 4 ₹ 200 cr: Day 5 ₹ 225 cr: Day 6 ₹ 250 cr: Day 7 ₹ 275 cr: Day 9 ₹ 300 cr: Day 11 ₹ 325 cr: Day 12 ₹ 350 cr: Day 16 ₹ 375 cr: Day 20 #India biz. #Hindi version.”

Exclusive |Benedict Cumberbatch says he wouldn’t like to enter multiverse: ‘I am very happy with this one’

A sequel to 2018’s KGF, KGF 2 follows the story of Yash’s Rocky, who rules the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. It has received a mixed reviews from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta had given the film a 1.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. KGF 2 swings haphazardly between the past and the present.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Fatima Sana Sheikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzles at Thar screening; Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also attend

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement