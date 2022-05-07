KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash’s film zooms past Rs 400 crore in Hindi belt; second film to achieve the feat

May 7, 2022 8:59:28 am
Director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 is on a record-breaking spree. First, it crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark internationally, then it became the third-highest earner in the Hindi belt, and now the Hindi version has become the second film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark, only behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The SS Rajamouli film had earned Rs 511 crore.
Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on Twitter, “#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ₹400 cr in Hindi. First ever Sandalwood movie to enter this ELITE club.” He also shared that in the international market, the film has collected a revenue of Rs 1095.83 crore. He wrote, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Inches CLOSER to ₹1100 cr milestone. Week 1 – ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 – ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 – ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 Day 1 – ₹ 11.46 cr Total – ₹ 1095.83 cr STRONG HOLD.”
KGF 2 is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever internationally, after Dangal (Rs 2024 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1810 crore), and RRR (Rs 1127 crore). It is expected to surpass RRR’s worldwide total soon.
#KGFChapter2 ZOOMS past ₹400 cr in Hindi.
Best of Express Premium
First ever Sandalwood movie to enter this ELITE club.
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 6, 2022
On Friday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had listed all the benchmarks which have been achieved by KGF 2 until now. He tweeted, “#KGF2 benchmarks…Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1 ₹ 100 cr: Day 2 ₹ 125 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr *and* ₹ 175 cr: Day 4 ₹ 200 cr: Day 5 ₹ 225 cr: Day 6 ₹ 250 cr: Day 7 ₹ 275 cr: Day 9 ₹ 300 cr: Day 11 ₹ 325 cr: Day 12 ₹ 350 cr: Day 16 ₹ 375 cr: Day 20 #India biz. #Hindi version.”
#KGF2 benchmarks…
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1
₹ 100 cr: Day 2
₹ 125 cr: Day 3
₹ 150 cr *and* ₹ 175 cr: Day 4
₹ 200 cr: Day 5
₹ 225 cr: Day 6
₹ 250 cr: Day 7
₹ 275 cr: Day 9
₹ 300 cr: Day 11
₹ 325 cr: Day 12
₹ 350 cr: Day 16
₹ 375 cr: Day 20#India biz. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/38sI4rZ0ca
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2022
A sequel to 2018’s KGF, KGF 2 follows the story of Yash’s Rocky, who rules the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. It has received a mixed reviews from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta had given the film a 1.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. KGF 2 swings haphazardly between the past and the present.”
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-