KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 8: Yash-starrer emerges as highest post-pandemic earner, eyes Rs 800 crore

The Yash-starrer period action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 may have entered its second week, but it is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon. It continues to dominate the Indian box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the performance of its Hindi version ‘record-smashing’: “#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*… Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*… BLOCKBUSTER… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi.”

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala said the movie is heading for a “huge” weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office. The tweet read, ” #KGFChapter2 is heading for a huge weekend at the TN Box office.. All-time 2nd weekend Box office record possible.. Tickets are selling out very fast from Today (Friday) to Sunday..”

On Thursday, analyst Manobala Vijaybalan said the film has crossed Rs 720 crore in terms of global box office earnings.

Originally Kannada-language, the film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It is a sequel to 2018’s KGF Chapter 1. Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj also feature in the cast of KGF: Chapter 2.

The film has braved mixed to negative critical reviews to become a commercial success so far. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave KGF Chapter 2 one-and-a-half stars.

She wrote, “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. The film swings haphazardly between the past, which shows us Rocky’s devotion towards his mother (Archana Jois), and the present, in which he swings between being a saviour and the guy who cracks the whip and roars at the workers to never stop working. Good guy compelled to do bad things by dint of circumstance, or bad guy with a golden heart? Not for us to make too fine a point on that faint distinction because as far as KGF 2 goes, Rocky is no ‘gangster’, only the ‘Master who enters and conquers’.”