KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: Yash-starrer becomes fastest to cross Rs 250 crore mark in Hindi belt, beats Baahubali 2 and Dangal

Yash’s stylish actioner KGF: Chapter 2 is ruling the box office. The movie has minted Rs 255 crore till now in the Hindi belt and has earned an impressive Rs 645 crore worldwide. The film collected Rs 16 crore on Wednesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has become the fastest ever to cross the Rs 250 crore mark in the Hindi belt, crossing the milestone in seven days. It beat the likes of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which crossed the milestone on day eight, and Dangal, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, which crossed the milestone on day 10.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala has tweeted that the Prasanth Neel directorial will soon cross the whopping numbers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in every domestic and global market, with the exception of Telugu-speaking areas and the US.

“Except Telugu States and USA, #KGFChapter2 will overtake #RRR in every other domestic and overseas market,” tweeted Ramesh Bala on Thursday.

Except Telugu States and USA, #KGFChapter2 will overtake #RRR in every other domestic and overseas market.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 21, 2022

KGF 2 has been consistently doing well down south and in the Hindi belt. Another tweet from Bala stated that more screens have been added in Tamil Nadu for the movie, and that a record box office collection for a second Sunday is very much on the cards.

KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 release KGF, which also featured Yash in the lead. The second chapter in the franchise added new stars to its cast, including Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Dutt plays an antagonist in the film, called Adheera, while Tandon plays the prime minister.

Despite its stupendous box office collection till now, the movie has mostly received mixed to negative reviews, as critics complained of a lack of a coherent plot. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 stars and wrote, “KGF Part 2 is more of the same, only bigger. But alas, not better, despite the film corralling such Bollywood stars as Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, and branching out of the country, to dip its shovel in the Middle East, with its lighter patina of brown and beige, the darker shades reserved for the Kolar gold fields, which form the burnt-earth backdrop for the doings of our hero Rocky and his faithful denizens.”