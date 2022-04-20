KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 6: Yash-starrer poised to become seventh-biggest Indian film of all time

The blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 experienced its biggest box office drop yet on Tuesday. The film is said to have made approximately Rs 19 crore in the Hindi belt, according to Box Office India, after making an excellent Rs 25 crore on its first Monday. This takes the film’s total in the Hindi belt to around Rs 240 crore.

Worldwide, the Yash-starrer has made over Rs 645 crore, after the Rs 625 crore that was reported by analyst Manobala Vijaybalan on Monday. KGF 2 has now become the ninth highest grossing Indian film of all time, trailing Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar, PK, 2.0, and Baahubali: The Beginning. The film will cross the worldwide totals of the first Baahubali film and 2.0 today, making it the seventh-biggest Indian film of all time.

KGF 2 will also beat the first week record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with relative ease. The action sequel is projected to make around Rs 265 crore in the Hindi belt in week one. This will also take it past the Hindi total of RRR and the domestic haul of The Kashmir Files–two of the year’s biggest hits. Additionally, KGF 2 is expected to make $7 million internationally by the end of the week; that’s over Rs 53 crore.

KGF 2 is a sequel to the 2018 hit, also directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash. The films tell the story of a gangster named Rocky, and his return to the titular Kolar Gold Fields where he was born, and where a turf war has erupted with the arrival of the villainous Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt.

The film also stars Raveena Tandon as the Prime Minister, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky’s wife, and Prakash Raj as Vijayendra, the son of Anand Ingalagi from the first film. KGF 2’s success comes at a time when Hindi films seem to be struggling both commercially and creatively. The industry will hope to get some respite this week, with the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, which happens to be a remake of a Telugu film by the same name.