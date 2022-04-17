KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Yash-starrer is a colossal hit at the worldwide box office, here’s how much it’s earned till now

Yash-headlined period action thriller K.G.F: Chapter 2 goes from strength to strength after an impressive opening. It collected over one million dollars on Saturday in the United States as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He added that the Prasanth Neel directorial is now approaching $4 million in the country.

Bala wrote in a tweet, “Huge Saturday for #KGFChapter2 in USA. $1 Million for the day alone.. 🔥Racing towards $4 Million.”

In India, as per Andhra Box Office, the film has collected Rs 162 crore gross (as opposed to net, which is the actual earning for the studio excluding taxes and theatres’ share) in three days. And that is just in Hindi belt alone.

Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj feature in K.G.F: Chapter 2.

KGF 2 is said to have been released on about 10000 screens worldwide. Multiple versions of the film are reportedly available to be watched across India on about 6500 screens. And the Hindi version alone is playing on about 4000 screens.

The film has braved mixed to negative critical reviews to become a commercial success so far. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave KGF Chapter 2 one-and-a-half stars. She wrote, “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. The film swings haphazardly between the past, which shows us Rocky’s devotion towards his mother (Archana Jois), and the present, in which he swings between being a saviour and the guy who cracks the whip and roars at the workers to never stop working. Good guy compelled to do bad things by dint of circumstance, or bad guy with a golden heart? Not for us to make too fine a point on that faint distinction because as far as KGF 2 goes, Rocky is no ‘gangster’, only the ‘Master who enters and conquers’.”