KGF: Chapter 1 to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 5

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on Sunday announced that hit Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 will begin streaming on their platform from February 5. They also revealed that the film will stream in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter and teased users by tweeting, “5000 RTs and we release KGF ”. Following the tremendous response and over 11k retweets, the OTT platform announced the release date for the film and thanked fans for making the film “larger than life”.

5000 RTs and we release KGF 🙌🏼 — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 3, 2019

KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5 🔥 — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 3, 2019

KGF: Chapter 1 released in India on December 21, 2018 and went on to become a huge hit. The film had one of the biggest openings for a Kannada film as it released in over 2400 theaters across the country. Despite facing competition from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, KGF, reportedly, earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film traces the rags to riches journey of Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power in the underbelly of the Kolar Gold Fields.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, KGF: Chapter 1 performed well commercially and is the highest grossing Kannada film of all time.

Yash will soon start shooting for KGF: Chapter 2.