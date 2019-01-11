KGF box office collection: The Yash starrer’s Hindi version collects Rs 40.39 crore

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, which is in its third week of release, is making big money at the box office across India. While it has become the first Kannada film to break into the Rs 200 crore club, its Hindi version alone has collected Rs 40.39 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures of KGF’s Hindi version. He wrote, “#KGF crosses ₹ 40 cr mark, which is truly commendable… [Week 3] Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 2 cr, Mon 88 lakhs, Tue 85 lakhs, Wed 76 lakhs, Thu 70 lakhs. Total: ₹ 40.39 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

Taran also gave a break-up of its week-wise collection. Its Hindi version amassed Rs 21.45 crore, Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 7.44 crore in its three weeks, respectively. That’s not all, the blockbuster has become the fourth highest grossing dubbed Hindi film after Baahubali 2, 2.0 and Baahubali.

While the blockbuster reception for the movie was expected in Karnataka, its performance in the non-Kannada speaking states has surprised many. The two-part action drama, which released on December 21, 2018, has also braved tough competition from big Bollywood films like Zero and Simmba during the holiday season.

With big films like Petta and Viswasam releasing this weekend, it needs to be seen whether KGF will slow down or continue its trend of minting money at the box office.

KGF is director Prasanth Neel’s ambitious project and has been produced at huge budget making it the most expensive Kannada film ever. To recover the cost, the filmmakers dubbed the film in all major languages and released it on nearly 2,500 screens globally. Many claim that KGF: Chapter 1 has opened a new chapter for Kannada cinema.