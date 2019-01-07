KGF box office collection: Yash starrer poised to score a double century

KGF: Chapter 1 continues its dream run across the country even as it enters the third week at the box office.

The film surprised everyone when it drew large crowds in north Indian pockets, where traditionally there were no takers for an original Kannada film.

The two-part action drama braved tough competition from the biggest stars of Bollywood during the holiday season and it still continues to mint money.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday provided KGF’s latest earnings in the Hindi speaking belt. According to Adarsh, the Hindi version of the film is fast nearing the Rs 40 crore mark in the domestic market. “#KGF biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 21.45 cr. Week 2: ₹ 11.50 cr. Weekend 3: ₹ 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 37.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version(sic),” he tweeted.

KGF has remained the top choice of moviegoers in Karnataka since its release on December 21 last year.

According to reports, the film has collected more than Rs 176 crore, which is a first in the history of Kannada cinema. If KGF keeps up the same pace, it can end up collecting Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales within the next few days. Meanwhile, the collection of KGF is likely to be affected by a slew of south India biggies getting ready to hit the screens for Sankranti/Pongal festival.

Telugu star Balakrishna’s NTR Kathanayakudu will release on January 9. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam will hit the screens on January 10, followed by Ram Charan Teja’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama.