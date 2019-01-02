KGF box office collection: Yash starrer inching towards Rs 150 crore mark

Yash’s KGF remains the top choice of the moviegoers in Karnataka. The film in its second week continues to keep the cash registers ringing both in domestic and international markets.

While the blockbuster reception for the movie was expected in Karnataka, the film’s performance in the non-Kannada speaking states has surprised many. According to reports, the film’s Hindi version has not just survived the competition against the biggies such as Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero but is also recording a steady trend in terms of its theatrical collections.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KGF gets a boost on second Mon [31 Dec] and second Tue [1 Jan]… Crosses ₹ 30 cr mark… Mumbai circuit continues to dominate… [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.25 cr, Mon 1.50 cr, Tue 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 30.45 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version (sic).”

It is worth noting, that KGF has become the fourth movie from south India, whose dubbed version has performed so well in north Indian pockets. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series and Shankar’s 2.0 hold the first three spots in the list.

KGF has also exceeded its expectations in Telugu states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, making it the biggest ever hit from the Kannada film industry. The movie surpassed the worldwide collection of Puneeth Rajkumar’s Rajakumara (Rs 75 crore) without breaking a sweat in record time.

The movie is said to be racing towards Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. Meanwhile, the filmmakers will release the film in Singapore on January 3 even as it is doing well in the United States and the United Kingdom.

KGF is director Prasanth Neel’s ambitious project and has been produced at huge budget making it the most expensive Kannada film ever. To recover the cost, the filmmakers dubbed the film in all major languages and released it on nearly 2,500 screens globally. Despite a clash with Zero on December 21, KGF received an overwhelming response. Without a doubt, KGF: Chapter 1 has opened a new chapter for Kannada cinema.