KGF collection Day 5: Yash starrer maintains its grip on the box office

KGF, which released in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada, is on a roll. In fact, the Hindi dubbed version of the Yash starrer has managed to give good competition to Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero. Both the films hit screens on December 21.

With good word-of-mouth, KGF can be expected to perform well on Tuesday (Christmas).

The film has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave one and a half stars to KGF. In her review, she mentioned, “You admire the striking cinematography, and the brown and sepia colours which suffuse the screen. But there’s really nothing more. Beat, punch, slap. Dialogue. Rinse, repeat. Yash looks capable while slashing and punching, and it helps that he has barely anything to say. The lines may sound better in the original. In Hindi, some of them are howlarious. ‘Bambai mein ek taraf samundar hai, toh doosri taraf Rocky’. And this one, ‘If you think I’m bad, I’m your dad’. Or words to that effect.”

Talking about KGF, Yash had said, “We have shot the film quite aesthetically on par with international standards. You don’t have to know the language to appreciate a film. That’s why we insist we have come up with a pan-Indian film. Unlike many Kannada films, this won’t be dialogue-driven.”

The magnum opus had the widest release for a Kannada film as it was released on 2460 screens in India, out of which 1500 are Hindi, 400 are Kannada, 400 are Telugu, Tamil are 100, Malayalam are 60.

KGF also stars Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash and Anant Nag among others in pivotal roles.