KGF box office collection Day 1: Yash film earns Rs 18.1 crore

Kannada film KGF, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, released on Friday. The film, which also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie minted Rs 18.1 crore on day one, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter to share the details of the Hindi version and wrote,”#KGF Fri ₹ 2.10 cr [1500 screens]. India biz. Note: HINDI version… Performed best in Mumbai… Biz on Day 2 and Day 3 is pivotal.”

Vijay Kiragandur has produced the film under the banner Hombale films. KGF stands for Kolar Gold Fields.

This movie is the first part in an action duology. The setting is of the 1970s and 1980s. KGF also stars Achyuth Kumar and Anant Nag.

According to Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, this movie released on 2460 screens in India, out of which 1500 are Hindi, 400 are Kannada, 400 are Telugu, Tamil are 100, Malayalam are 60.

The film has received mixed critical reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one-and-a-half stars.

In her review, she wrote, “You admire the striking cinematography, and the brown and sepia colours which suffuse the screen. But there’s really nothing more. Beat, punch, slap. Dialogue. Rinse, repeat. Yash looks capable while slashing and punching, and it helps that he has barely anything to say.”

She added, “The lines may sound better in the original. In Hindi, some of them are howlarious. ‘Bambai mein ek taraf samundar hai, toh doosri taraf Rocky’. And this one, ‘If you think I’m bad, I’m your dad’. Or words to that effect.”