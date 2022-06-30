KGF actor BS Avinash survives a road accident: ‘An unimaginable event’

Kannada actor BS Avinash, who is popular for his role in the KGF franchise, met with a car accident in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. The actor survived the car crash without an injury.

Avinash’s car collided with a canter truck, which allegedly ran a stop sign, causing the accident during the early hours of Wednesday. Avinash was on his way to his gym when the accident took place.

On Thursday, BS Avinash posted a statement about the incident and also thanked everyone for the “outpouring” of concern.

“At around 6:05am yesterday morning, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time. As I was driving towards the gym, I had a green light near the Anil Kumble Circle but a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car. Extremely grateful to my family and friends who mean as much family who stood right behind me during the entire process, our extremely efficient police force, rto and our friends at sundaram motors. Seeing such outpouring of love feels overwhelming and genuinely makes me feel very lucky to have been blessed with the best. Thank you, ever grateful A (sic),” Avinash said in the statement.

BS Avinash played the role of one of the gang leaders in director Prashanth Neel’s hit two-part crime drama KGF. The first part came out in 2018 and became a huge hit. The sequel that was released earlier this year became the biggest ever earner in the history of Kannada cinema by raking in over Rs 1000 crore globally.