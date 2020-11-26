KGF 2: Yash joins the final leg of shoot

Yash plays Rocky in KGF Chapter 2. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sandalwood star Yash on Thursday landed in Hyderabad to join the sets of his upcoming movie, KGF: Chapter 2. The production is in its final leg, and the filmmakers are expected to complete the shoot by the second week of December.

The production of KGF 2, which was hit by the COVID-induced lockdown, resumed in the last week of August. Director Prasanth Neel began the shoot in Bengaluru with Prakash Raj, who is a new addition to the star cast. And Yash joined the shooting in October.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will also resume shooting for the movie soon. It is said that Dutt will join the Hyderabad sets in December and shoot for the climax action portion. The actor had taken a break from work citing health reasons.

The two-part fictional mob drama traces the journey of a dreaded criminal Rocky, played by Yash. And his desire to rule the gold mines of Kolar results in a turf war with Adheera, played by Dutt.

KGF 2 is expected to hit theatres next summer.

