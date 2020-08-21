KGF 2 to resume filming on August 26

Sanjay Dutt in a promotional image from KGF 2.

The sequel to 2018’s Kannada action film KGF, KGF: Chapter 2 will resume filming on August 26 in Bangalore’s Kanteerava Stadium. The shooting of the Yash starrer was put on hold due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Prashanth Neel directorial KGF was set in the 1970s and the 1980s. It depicted a dreaded gangster’s rags-to-riches story.

Like KGF, the sequel will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will portray the villain, Adheera, in KGF 2, making his entry into the south Indian film industry. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh.

KGF was a huge commercial success, though it received mixed critical reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave KGF a negative review. She wrote, “The film is fashioned solely as a vehicle for the leading man to shake his long locks, glower attractively, and wade into rows and rows of growling rivals with whatever he can lay his hands on: hammers, swords, guns, petrol cans, lighters. Bodies fall, blood sprays out of orifices, and the death count piles up: the film takes its action tag very seriously indeed.”

