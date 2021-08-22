KGF 2 to release in theatres on this date, Yash and Sanjay Dutt hype up the much-anticipated action film

Kannada actor Yash has unveiled the release date of the much-awaited film KGF 2, also known as K.G.F: Chapter 2. The Sandalwood superstar took to social media to make the announcement.

He also hyped up the movie that is a sequel to 2018’s KGF.

On Twitter, he wrote, “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14 @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7.”

The film’s director Prashanth Neel returns to helm the second part. He has also written the script.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will make his Sandalwood debut in KGF Chapter 2. Dutt will portray the villain, Adheera.

KGF 2 will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie also stars Srini