scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Must Read

KGF 2 to release in theatres on this date, Yash and Sanjay Dutt hype up the much-anticipated action film

Yash took to social media to make the announcement of KGF 2's release date. He also hyped up the movie that is a sequel to 2018's KGF.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 22, 2021 4:16:31 pm
KGF 2KGF 2 will hit screens on April 14. (Photo: KRG Studios)

Kannada actor Yash has unveiled the release date of the much-awaited film KGF 2, also known as K.G.F: Chapter 2. The Sandalwood superstar took to social media to make the announcement.

He also hyped up the movie that is a sequel to 2018’s KGF.

Earlier... |KGF 2 release postponed: ‘The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters,’ writes Raveena Tandon

On Twitter, he wrote, “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14 @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7.”

The film’s director Prashanth Neel returns to helm the second part. He has also written the script.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will make his Sandalwood debut in KGF Chapter 2. Dutt will portray the villain, Adheera.

KGF 2 will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie also stars Srini

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rhea Kapoor true love story Karan Boolani new photos of the Kapoors from the wedding
Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding dinner: See photos from Kapoor ‘famjam’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 22: Latest News

Advertisement