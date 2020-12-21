KGF 2 teaser will be unveiled on this date

KGF 2 stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Director Prashanth Neel on Monday announced that he will release the teaser of his much-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2 on January 8, 2021.

“A glance into the Empire. It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page, while making the announcement.

After delay due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prashanth Neel on Sunday wrapped up the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad.

“Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life. @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always. An end to the climax shoot. Can’t wait for the world to see ‘KGF Chapter2’ only on the big screen (sic),” tweeted Prashanth.

Sanjay Dutt is a new addition to the KGF franchise. He has been roped in to play the main antagonist Adheera. The other new actors to join the film are Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon.

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead role. The two-part fictional mob drama traces the journey of India’s most dreaded criminal, Rocky. After losing his mother at a very early age to poverty and sickness, Rocky develops an insatiable urge for power. And his pursuit leads him to gold mines of Kolar, and a turf war ensues.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd