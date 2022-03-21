KGF 2 song Toofan: Yash’s Rocky becomes the saviour of enslaved miners

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday unveiled the first song from the music album of KGF: Chapter 2, kick-starting the promotional campaign for his much-awaited movie. The Ravi Basrur composition titled “Toofan” chronicles the rise of Yash’s Rocky as a saviour of enslaved people in the gold mines of Kolar.

The narration at the beginning of the song recalls the ending of KGF: Chapter 1. An old man’s voice tells us that they draw strength from Rocky’s strength and that they are no longer afraid of death.

In KGF 1, which was released in 2018, we saw how Rocky learns that getting rich is directly connected with the depth of power one wields. And he spends all his childhood preparing to reach the top of the food chain by amassing all the power in terms of money, muscle and politics. His hunger for power leads him to the gold mines of Kolar and he soon conquers the land by beheading the tyrant, who had enslaved hundreds of people.

KGF 2 will revolve around the turf war between Rocky and Adheera, played by Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

KGF 1 was a big hit in south India and the Hindi belt. The makers are expecting the sequel to be a bigger success, given the first part ended on a cliffhanger.

KGF 2 is due in cinemas on April 14.