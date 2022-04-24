KGF 2: Shilpa Shetty singles out Raveena Tandon for praise, recreates Yash’s ‘violence’ dialogue

KGF Chapter 2 has been garnering praise from audience and celebs alike. From Chiranjeevi to Kichcha Sudeep, celebrities have been talking about the success of the Yash starrer. Just like Pushpa The Rise’s popular dialogue ‘Thaggedhey Le,’ Yash’s dialogue ‘Violence, violence, violence’ is getting the meme treatment on social media handles. On Sunday, Shilpa was seen recreating the dialogue for the paps. “Violence, violence, violence. I don’t like violence, but violence likes me,” Shilpa said, adding, “I love Yash.”

Later in the day, Shilpa showered love on Raveena Tandon and praised her character in KGF 2. The actor commented on Raveena’s latest Instagram post in which she was seen celebrating the success of KGF 2 with her family. “You slayed it as Ramika Sen. Congratulations,” Shilpa wrote.

Raveena’s latest post received overwhelming response from her fans. One of her well-wishers mentioned how she “rocked” her performance as Kasturi in Aranyak and in KGF. “You rocked as Kasturi and Ramika sen…congrats to you! Can’t wait to see you light the screen again,” the comment read.

ALSO READ | KGF 2 box office sets a new benchmark for Kannada film industry, all the milestones it has reached

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Raveena also shared a picture in which she gave throwback to her “Insta spat” with Yash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

In the KFG 2 review, The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “In her tasteful saris, and that trademark white streak in the hair, Raveena Tandon leaves a little more impact: she is also responsible for an act which has ensured the erasure of the wild and valorous deeds of Rocky from our history books.”

“The ladies are besides the point, though: like the previous one, this film too is about men and machismo and muscle, all oiled and shiny and ripped; the audience dutifully chortles when a misogynistic remark or two comes out of the hero’s mouth, as he turns to the real business at hand– to up the blood-soaked violence quotient at every turn,” she added.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has set a new milestone in the Kannada film industry. The Prashanth Neel directorial is set to enter Rs 300 crore.