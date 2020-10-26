KGF 2: Raveena Tandon is Ramika Sen

Raveena Tandon in KGF 2. (Photo: Hombale Films)

On the occasion of Raveena Tandon’s 46th birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 released a new poster, revealing the Bollywood star’s character from the movie. The 46-year-old actor plays Ramika Sen in the film.

Raveena is a new addition to the KGF franchise. She was not part of KGF: Chapter 1, which came out in 2018. Following the huge nationwide success of the movie, director Prasanth Neel roped in more stars from Bollywood to make the sequel more appealing to the audience in the Hindi heartland.

The major new additions to the star cast include Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj.

Kannada movie KGF stars Yash in the lead role. The two-part fictional mob drama traces the journey of India’s most dreaded criminal, Rocky. After losing his mother at a very early age to poverty and sickness, Rocky develops an insatiable urge for power. And his pursuit leads him to gold mines of Kolar, and a turf war ensues.

The production of the sequel is in its last stretch. The climax will be shot as soon as Sanjay Dutt joins the set. And the film is expected to hit screens next summer.

