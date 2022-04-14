KGF 2: Prashanth Neel packs a major reveal in the post-credit scene

Director Prashanth Neel has packed a surprise at the end of KGF: Chapter 2. And if you are going to watch the movie, don’t make the mistake of leaving your seats as soon as the credits roll. Prasanth has included a post-credit scene, which reveals the director’s intention to continue the KGF franchise.

In the post-credit scene, Prashanth seemingly reveals what looks like the draft of the film’s third part.

It’s worth noting that in earlier interviews, Prashanth Neel has said that if the audience liked KGF 2, then there is a possibility for the continuation of the franchise. Going by the resounding response that the film has received from across the country, it seems totally viable for Prashanth to start investing his time and energy in the third installment.

It’s, however, unclear when KGF 3 will happen as Prashanth is already busy with multiple projects. He’s now working on Salaar starring Prabhas. And then he will start shooting his film with Jr NTR. Fans may have to wait for a while before they can re-enter the world of KGF.

KGF follows the story of a young boy who promises his mother that he would die as a rich man. To fulfil his promise, the boy takes to a life of crime in the streets of Mumbai. And in no time, he climbs to the top of the food chain. The first part ended with him taking control of the gold mines, and the second part narrates the story of the ensuing turf war.

KGF 2 stars Yash in the lead role. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.