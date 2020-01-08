KGF 2 makers unveil new poster on Yash’s birthday

KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash celebrates his 34th birthday today. KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash celebrates his 34th birthday today.

The makers of much-awaited Kannada film KGF 2 released a new poster on the occasion of Yash’s 34th birthday today.

KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to share the poster. Along with the poster, he wrote, “Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday 🍾#RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash⭐#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash”

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday 🍾#RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash⭐#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

Yash became a phenomenon in India after the release of KGF Chapter 1 in 2018. While KGF Chapter 1 had ended with Rocky (Yash) murdering Garuda and freeing Adheera from the promises he made to his brother Suryavardhan, the second installment will revolve around the power struggle between Rocky and Adheera, which the filmmakers have described as “mother of all collisions.”

KGF 2 also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who will play the main antagonist.

The KGF movies are written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

