KGF 2 new poster: Sanjay Dutt as Adheera vies with Vikings and Thanos in Yash starrer

The makers of the upcoming multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2 released a new poster showing Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera in all his glory on Thursday . The poster was released to mark the birthday celebration of Sanjay Dutt, who turned 62 today. “Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film’s release for a long time and I assure you that it’ll be worth the wait!(sic),” wrote Sanjay Dutt, while sharing the poster on his Instagram page.

The new poster reveals the full getup of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, a modern villain with the fashion sense of an ancient warrior. The sunglasses, however, looks a little odd in the ensemble that is designed to give an impression of an 11th-century warrior. Director Prashanth Neel has heavily borrowed the look of Adheera from the series Vikings. Sanjay Dutt’s towering physique and innate charisma, however, make us want to buy into the premise without asking too many questions.

To refresh your memory, Adheera remained a mystery throughout the first film. We only got to see glimpses of his history as a man with a great appetite for violence and cruelty. Adheera, however, seems to be a man of his words and a loyal brother. In KGF Chapter 1, Adheera’s elder brother Suryavardhan hands over the reins of the gold mines of Kolar to his son Garuda, assuming that Adheera can’t handle political challenges. Adheera respects his brother’s choice and excuses himself from the power struggle. However, he vows that he will return and take over the gold mines if something should happen to Garuda.

Sanjay Dutt believes that Adheera is as powerful as supervillain Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Rocky ending Garuda’s reign of terror in KGF: Chapter 1, the path is clear for Adheera to lay siege and seize control over the gold mines of Kolar in the sequel.

But, at the end of the first film, we see that there are multiple players who are bidding to win control over the land of gold. But, the fight between Adheera and Rocky will be the mother of all clashes in the film.

The film was supposed to release on July 16 this year. However, it was postponed owing to the aggressive second wave of the coronavirus. The filmmakers are yet to reveal the new release date for the film.

Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon are the new additions to the star cast, besides Sanjay Dutt. The original Kannada film will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.