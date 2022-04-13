KGF Chapter 2 movie release LIVE UPDATES: Yash is back as Rocky

KGF Chapter 2 movie launch live news: The highly anticipated Yash actioner KGF Chapter 2 will hit screens on April 14. The film, which also stars Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, will be clashing with Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest release Beast at the box office.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, KGF star Yash claimed that KGF 2 is as relatable as any other generic slice of life films being made today, if not more, despite its heavy-duty action sequences.

The actor said, “KGF is a story about a mother who has suffered a lot in her life and wants her son to not live like her. She wants him to be rich at least when he dies. That is a relatable point for the whole of the country. Only 1 per cent of people who are privileged, only they may not relate to it.”

KGF Chapter 2 is the final installment in the KGF franchise. Both the films have been written and directed by Prasanth Neel.