Wednesday, April 13, 2022
KGF Chapter 2 movie release LIVE UPDATES: Yash is back as Rocky

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2 movie review, movie launch today live updates: Yash's action film KGF Chapter 2 will hit theatres on April 14. The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon.

Updated: April 13, 2022 5:56:44 pm
kgf 2 releaseKGF 2 movie release, movie review live news: Yash plays Rocky in KGF 2.

KGF Chapter 2 movie launch live news: The highly anticipated Yash actioner KGF Chapter 2 will hit screens on April 14. The film, which also stars Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, will be clashing with Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest release Beast at the box office.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, KGF star Yash claimed that KGF 2 is as relatable as any other generic slice of life films being made today, if not more, despite its heavy-duty action sequences.

Why KGF Chapter 2's performance cannot be compared with Beast: The reason is Vijay, and his image

The actor said, “KGF is a story about a mother who has suffered a lot in her life and wants her son to not live like her. She wants him to be rich at least when he dies. That is a relatable point for the whole of the country. Only 1 per cent of people who are privileged, only they may not relate to it.”

KGF Chapter 2 is the final installment in the KGF franchise. Both the films have been written and directed by Prasanth Neel.

'Extra mid-night show'

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "In Kerala, many theatres have added extra mid-night show for the #Vishu-#Easter weekend, to play daily 6 shows! Advantage  #Beast  #KGF2"

KGF 2 celebrated with Rocky's larger than life cut out

Film trade analysts are sure that movies like KGF 2 and Beast will mint moolah. Currently, SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and Hindi film The Kashmir Files are dominating the box office. Both the films have performed exceptionally well, considering the pandemic era we are currently living in.

In fact, RRR has earned over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Now, it remains to be seen if Yash's KGF 2 will manage to create new box office records too.

