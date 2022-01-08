KGF 2 makers release new poster on Yash’s birthday

On the occasion of Yash’s 36th birthday, the makers of K.G.F: Chapter 2 have released a new poster of the film. Also, through the poster, the makers have clarified the film’s release hasn’t been postponed yet and it will release on April 14.

In the new poster, Yash’s Rocky stands tall behind a signboard that reads, “Caution. Danger Ahead”. The actor has an intense look on his face. The makers also shared a video wishing the superstar on his birthday.

“He came, he saw, he conquered. Happy B’day to the modest, ever charming Rockstar of the nation

@TheNameIsYash. The inimitable powerhouse of the screen.We wish to create many stunning Masterpiece with you, our Juggernaut. World loves you. Let the madness begin! #HBDRockingStarYash” read the caption of the video.

Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit shared pictures of the actor’s birthday cakes on social media. One of them was based on the theme of the actor’s successful film 2018 film KGF.

KGF 2 is directed and written by Prashanth Neel who also directed the first film in the franchise. The two-part fictional mob drama traces the journey of a dreaded criminal Rocky, played by Yash, and his desire to rule the gold mines of Kolar results in a turf war with Adheera.

KGF 2 will release in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie also stars Srini, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.