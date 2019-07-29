KGF 2 first look: Sanjay Dutt to play Adheera in Yash starrer

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who is celebrating his 60th birthday today, will play the main antagonist in KGF Chapter 2. The makers revealed the news by releasing a new poster of the film, giving a glimpse of Dutt’s look as Adheera.

Director-writer Prashanth Neel kept the character of Adheera in the shadows in KGF Chapter 1, which came out last year. We did not get to see his face in the first film. However, we know that he is hungry for power and wants to become the ruler of the gold mines of Kolar. However, he is also a loyal servant to his elder brother, Suryavardhan. He gives up his ambition of seizing control of the gold mines and allows the reign of his nephew Garuda, abiding by the dying wishes of his elder brother.

KGF Chapter 1 ends with Rocky (Yash) murdering Garuda and freeing Adheera from the promises he made to his brother Suryavardhan. Now, that his nephew is out of the way, Adheera is out to take control of the gold mines.

KGF 2 will follow the power struggle between Rocky and Adheera, which the filmmakers have described as “mother of all collisions.” This film mark Sanjay Dutt’s debut in the south Indian film industry.

KGF achieved the distinction of becoming the biggest box office earner in the history of Kannada cinema. The film was received well across the country as it was dubbed in all major Indian languages. The regular filming of KGF Chapter 2 is expected to commence soon.