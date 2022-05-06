KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel, RRR actor Jr NTR meet for ‘new beginnings’, fans wait for ‘historical announcement’

KGF Chapter 2 and RRR have turned out to be the biggest movies in 2022 so far and it looks like the powerhouses of both these films are planning to collaborate. RRR actor Jr NTR recently took to Instagram to share a few photos with KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel. The actor and director were accompanied by their spouses as well.

In the caption of the photo, Tarak mentioned that the two have their anniversaries on the same day and were celebrating together but their hashtag read ‘new beginnings’ and fans are hoping that this will lead to an announcement of the two collaborating for a film. Tarak’s caption read, “When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration… #newbeginnings”

One of the fans wrote in the comments section, “Hope historical announcement will be announced soon #jaintr 😍♥️” Another fan wrote, “Prashant sir+ ntr garu = All time blockbuster.”

KGF Chapter 2 and RRR both crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office within a few days of their release. Both films have turned out to be huge pan-Indian hits, and have created a stir in the Hindi film industry. KGF Chapter 2 has now become the second highest grossing film in the Hindi belt, after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

Both KGF 2 and RRR have been praised by the audience for their larger-than-life spectacles and if Prashanth and Tarak were to join hands for a film, fans will be expecting them to create wonders on screen.

Prashanth earlier told PTI that KGF was not made with the intention of being a pan-Indian success. He said, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn’t start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story.”