Saturday, April 16, 2022
KGF 2 box office collection Day 2: Yash’s film to have a ‘monstrous’ run

Film trade experts are looking forward to KGF Chapter 2's "monstrous" run in the theaters. The film released across the country on Thursday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2022 9:57:28 am
KGF 2KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel .

Prashanth Neel directed KGF Chapter 2 is living up to the expectations of the audience and film trade experts. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its first day, and now, on the second day too, trade experts are looking forward to its “monstrous” run in the theaters.

AndhraBoxOffice.Com tweeted “#KGF2 : A Monstrous 2nd Day is Loading for #KGFChapter2 Most Likely Another ₹100 Cr+ GBOC Day!” As per trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film’s Hindi version has earned Rs 44 crore on Friday. He shared on Twitter, “All-India Box Office – April 15th : Hindi Version – Nett : 1. #KGFChapter2 – ₹ 44 Crs 2. #RRR – ₹ 3 Crs 3. #Beast/ #RAW – ₹ 15 Lakhs.”

Also read |Prashanth Neel is Zack Snyder on steroids and KGF Chapter 2 is his amusement park

However, Box Office India reported that the Yash starrer’s collection at the ticket counters might be lower than its first day since the Good Friday holiday only happens in the metro cities, thus affecting the business of the single screens.

Film analyst Vamsi Kaka noted that the film’s collection (in south Indian languages) in the US crossed the 1.5 million dollar mark.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |KGF 2 movie review: Too much sound, a lot of fury, little impact

KGF 2 is said to have been released on about 10000 screens worldwide. As per reports, multiple versions of the film are available across India on about 6500 screens. And the Hindi version alone is playing on about 4000 screens.

In her review of KGF 2, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta noted, “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. KGF 2 swings haphazardly between the past and the present. It comes off largely dull. Too much sound, a lot of fury, little impact.”

