KGF 2 crosses Rs 1000 crore worldwide, becomes only the fourth Indian movie to do so

From the day of its release, Yash-starrer sequel to 2018’s KGF, titled KGF Chapter 2 or simply KGF 2, has exceeded already sky-high expectations to become a global hit at the box office, and even new releases for two weeks have not managed to make a dent into its earnings. Now, the period action thriller has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide as per trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

He shared on Twitter, “#KGF2 JOINS PRESTIGIOUS 1000 CR CLUB !! Becomes 4th film after #Dangal #Baahubali2 & #RRR to achieve this monumental feat . Proud moment for Kannada Film Industry.. congratulations @hombalefilms @prashanth_neel @thenameisyash & the entire team. #Yash #Kgfchapter2.”

Despite competition from Hindi releases like Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, it is chugging along just fine.

The popularity of KGF franchise is such that even its Hindi version alone recently crossed the Rs 350 crore mark. That version is bigger than any Bollywood release during the Covid-19 pandemic by a fair margin.

KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The film also had to brave mixed to negative reviews to become a winner with the moviegoers.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave KGF 2 one-and-a-half stars. She wrote about the film’s lack of subtlety. “Good guy compelled to do bad things by dint of circumstance, or bad guy with a golden heart? Not for us to make too fine a point on that faint distinction because as far as KGF 2 goes, Rocky is no ‘gangster’, only the ‘Master who enters and conquers’,” a section of her review read.