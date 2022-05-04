scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
KGF 2 box office: Yash starrer biggest winner this Eid, Runway 34 and Heropanti fail to take off

KGF 2 box office: The Yash-starrer is eyeing Rs 400 crore target for its Hindi version as it gallops ahead of Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 4, 2022 1:53:38 pm
Yash in KGF 2.

Kannada star Yash’s latest movie KGF: Chapter 2 is going from strength to strength. Even after three weeks at the ticket windows, the movie continues to be the top choice of moviegoers across the country. So much so that the movie is giving a stiff competition to new releases, Ajay Devgan’s Runway 34, and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 in the Hindi market.

The Hindi version of KGF 2 collected more than Rs 9 crore on Tuesday, which was a holiday for Eid. “#KGF2 is the biggest beneficiary on #Eid holiday… Biz, expectedly, jumps again… Should cross #Dangal today [third Wed]… Countdown begins for ₹ 400 cr… [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 382.90 cr. #India biz (sic),” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Also Read |Will Pushpa, KGF 2, RRR’s mega-success bring back casual sexism, toxicity in cinema?

“The #Eid holiday hasn’t benefitted the two new releases [#Runway34 and #Heropanti2]… #Runway34 – riding on favourable word of mouth and appreciation – did witness growth, but the overall total remains low… #Heropanti2, expectedly, is rejected,” he added.

KGF 2 continues to be a box office magnet in the south Indian states. The film is running to packed houses in Tamil Nadu and it is also said to be selling tickets on par with the latest movies such CBI 2: The Brain and Jana Gana Mana, starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Prithviraj respectively in Kerala. The movie has no major competition at the box office in Karnataka, where the movie is dominating the screen count.

Since its release, KGF 2 has shattered a series of box office records. It became the number 1 movie in India by raking in more than Rs 134 crore gross on its opening day. And the momentum continues to be on an upward swing since. It is also only the fourth Indian film to have made Rs 1000 crore globally.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 stars Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others in the supporting cast.

